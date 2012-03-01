The Euro’s Three Crises

The euro area faces three interlocking crises that together challenge

the viability of the currency union. There is a banking crisis: banks are

undercapitalized and have faced liquidity problems. There is a sovereign debt

crisis: a number of countries have faced rising bond yields and challenges funding

themselves. Lastly, there is a growth crisis: economic growth is slow in the

euro area overall and unequally distributed across countries. These crises connect

with one another in several ways: the problems of weak banks and high sovereign

debt are mutually reinforcing, and both are exacerbated by weak growth

but also in turn constrain growth. This paper details the three crises, their interconnections,

and possible policy solutions. Policy responses that fail to take

into account the interdependent nature of the problems will likely be incomplete

or even counterproductive. A broader point also becomes clear: a currency

union may not need a fiscal union, but it does likely need both a financial union

and some way to adjust for unbalanced economic conditions across countries.