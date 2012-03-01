Macroeconomic Effects of FOMC Forward Guidance

A large output gap accompanied by stable inflation close to its

target calls for further monetary accommodation, but the zero lower bound

on interest rates has robbed the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of

the usual tool for its provision. We examine how public statements of FOMC

intentions—forward guidance—can substitute for lower rates at the zero bound.

We distinguish between Odyssean forward guidance, which publicly commits

the FOMC to a future action, and Delphic forward guidance, which merely

forecasts macroeconomic performance and likely monetary policy actions.

Others have shown how forward guidance that commits the central bank to

keeping rates at zero for longer than conditions would otherwise warrant can

provide monetary easing, if the public trusts it. We empirically characterize

the responses of asset prices and private macroeconomic forecasts to FOMC

forward guidance, both before and since the recent financial crisis. Our results

show that the FOMC has extensive experience successfully telegraphing its

intended adjustments to evolving conditions, so communication difficulties do

not present an insurmountable barrier to Odyssean forward guidance. Using

an estimated dynamic stochastic general equilibrium model, we investigate

how pairing such guidance with bright-line rules for launching rate increases

can mitigate risks to the Federal Reserve’s price stability mandate.