How Useful Are Estimated DSGE Model Forecasts for Central Bankers? [with Comments and Discussion]

Dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) models

are a prominent tool for forecasting at central banks, and the competitive

forecasting performance of these models relative to alternatives, including

official forecasts, has been documented. When evaluating DSGE models on

an absolute basis, however, we find that the benchmark estimated mediumscale

DSGE model forecasts inflation and GDP growth very poorly, although

statistical and judgmental forecasts do equally poorly. Our finding is the

DSGE model analogue of the literature documenting the recent poor performance

of macroeconomic forecasts relative to simple naive forecasts since the

onset of the Great Moderation. Although this finding is broadly consistent

with the DSGE model we employ—the model itself implies that especially

under strong monetary policy, inflation deviations should be unpredictable—a

“wrong” model may also have the same implication. We therefore argue that

forecasting ability during the Great Moderation is not a good metric by which

to judge models.