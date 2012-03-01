Democratic Change in the Arab World, Past and Present

Will the Arab Spring lead to long-lasting democratic change?

To explore this question, I examine the determinants of the Arab world’s democratic

deficit in 2010. I find that the percentage of a country’s landmass that

was conquered by Arab armies following the death of the prophet Muhammad

statistically accounts for this deficit. Using history as a guide, I hypothesize

that this pattern reflects the long-run influence of control structures developed

under Islamic empires in the premodern era and find that the available evidence

is consistent with this interpretation. I also investigate the determinants

of the recent uprisings. Taken in unison, the results cast doubt on claims that

the Arab-Israeli conflict or Arab culture or Muslim theology is a systematic

obstacle to democratic change in the region and point instead to the legacy of

the region’s historical institutional framework.