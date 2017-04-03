Zhu Rongji on the Record

Zhu Rongji served as party secretary and mayor of Shanghai from 1987 to early 1991. During that time, he began to reorganize state-owned industries, cracked down on bureaucratism, planned major reforms in land leasing and public housing, initiated massive infrastructure projects, launched construction projects in Pudong, which eventually doubled the developed land area of Shanghai, and laid the groundwork to transform Shanghai into China’s financial center. In addition to these reforms, he became known for his work to eradicate corruption and was also responsible for maintaining calm in Shanghai during the political turmoil of June 1989. Many of these experiences as mayor influenced national policymaking when he went on to serve as China’s Vice Premier and premier.