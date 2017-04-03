"The fundamental message of “Journey Into Europe” is that throughout history, Islamic and European civilizations have often been not just compatible, but complementary. It’s crucial to acknowledge their shared past to reject today’s resurgent tribalism. The stakes, as Ahmed puts it, are “Andalusia or dystopia.”—Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, New York Times Book Review

"This highly instructive work deserves careful attention as people across the world wrestle with how to balance community with difference in an age of reinvigorated tribalism."—Publishers Weekly

"A dense but rewarding anthropological account of European reactions to Islam and Muslim immigrant communities, and vice versa. . . . Academic but of considerable interest to any student of current affairs and geopolitics."—Kirkus Reviews

"At various times a travelogue, a popular history, and a sociopolitical text, Journey into Europe is a good resource for those wanting a crash course on modern European thought in regard to Islam and Islamic immigration."—Benjamin Welton, Foreword Reviews

Journey into Europe is at once an intellectual inquiry, critical commentary, social observation, part-autobiography and case-study-focused, all skillfully interwoven by an expert social anthropologist and storyteller.—Professor Tahir Abbas, London School of Economics Review of Books

"Akbar Ahmed has a well-earned reputation as one of the most balanced, learned, and original interpreters of Islam in its engagement with the non-Muslim world. It is hard to exaggerate the importance of this work, like so much else he has done, at a time when myths and fantasies still stir up corporate fear between our communities. A deeply welcome and thoroughly professional study."—Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and Master of Magdalene College, University of Cambridge

"Ahmed’s splendid blend of scholarship and reportage is unmatched in the literature. Like his study of America, the readers will also perhaps think they know the local situation when it is exactly by revealing much that is below the surface for which Ahmed’s contribution is so vital. In the context of a series of elections now taking place in Europe that depend in no small part on the image of the Muslim migrant, this timely study is, like Ahmed’s other ventures, an indispensable accompaniment to any policy conversation. The Brookings Institution Press should take great pride in having facilitated this series and take special pride in its latest addition."—Lawrence Rosen, Cromwell Professor of Anthropology, Princeton University

"Ambassador Akbar Ahmed stands out among the global thinkers and leaders working to illuminate the way in our darkening landscape. His latest project on Muslims in Europe is yet another illustration of his vision by offering us understanding of, commitment to, and hope and compassion for humanity."—Haris Silajdžić, former Chairman of the Presidency and Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina