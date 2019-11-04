 Skip to main content
Brookings Papers on Economic Activity: Spring 2019

By Janice Eberly and James H. Stock
Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) provides academic and business economists, government officials, and members of the financial and business communities with timely research on current economic issues.

Contents:

On Secular Stagnation in the Industrialized World
Lukasz Rachel and Lawrence H. Summers

A Forensic Examination of China’s National Accounts
Wei Chen, Xilu Chen, Chang-Tai Hsieh, and Zheng Song

A Unified Approach to Measuring u*
Richard K. Crump, Stefano Eusepi, Maric Giannoni, and Aysegül Sahin

Fiscal Space and the Aftermath of Financial Crises: How It Matters and Why
Christina D. Romer and David H. Romer

Okun Revisited: Who Benefits Most from a Strong Economy?
Stephanies R. Aaronson, Mary C. Daly, William L. Wascher, and David W. Wilcox

On the Economics of a Carbon Tax for the United States
Gilbert E. Metcalf

