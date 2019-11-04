Brookings Papers on Economic Activity: Spring 2019

Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) provides academic and business economists, government officials, and members of the financial and business communities with timely research on current economic issues.

Contents:

On Secular Stagnation in the Industrialized World

Lukasz Rachel and Lawrence H. Summers

A Forensic Examination of China’s National Accounts

Wei Chen, Xilu Chen, Chang-Tai Hsieh, and Zheng Song

A Unified Approach to Measuring u*

Richard K. Crump, Stefano Eusepi, Maric Giannoni, and Aysegül Sahin

Fiscal Space and the Aftermath of Financial Crises: How It Matters and Why

Christina D. Romer and David H. Romer

Okun Revisited: Who Benefits Most from a Strong Economy?

Stephanies R. Aaronson, Mary C. Daly, William L. Wascher, and David W. Wilcox

On the Economics of a Carbon Tax for the United States

Gilbert E. Metcalf