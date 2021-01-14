Disrupting the waste management industry through technology: Insights from Rubicon

This Brookings Center on Regulations and Markets – Fireside chat with Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer at Rubicon, was recorded on November 6, 2020.
Sanjay Patnaik, director of the Center on Regulation and Markets and Bernard L. Schwartz Chair in Economic Policy Development in Economic Studies, recently sat down with Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer of Rubicon. They discussed a variety of topics related to the waste management industry, including Rubicon’s business model, regulation of the waste management sector and recent developments in recycling. Here are some highlights:
How Rubicon got its start and how it’s regulated
Rubicon began in 2008 as a software startup providing smart waste and recycling solutions to both cities and businesses. Rubicon’s business model is to sell its waste management technology directly to businesses, individuals, and city governments. According to Mr. Allegretti, the waste management industry is largely regulated at the city and county levels, and, to a lesser degree, at the state level. Their SmartCity team specifically interacts with governments, and the company is in the process of rolling out its Reg Watch program meant to help customers understand if they’re in compliance with the local laws in their jurisdiction.
How China’s national sword recycling policy impacted the U.S. waste management industry
When China instituted its national sword policy in 2018, the country stated it would no longer import low-grade recyclables from other countries -in short, China would no longer accept other countries’ trash. Unsurprisingly, the move left the American waste management industry without a buyer for many of its recyclables, as no other country had sufficient recycling infrastructure. As a remedy, Mr. Allegretti proposes that the U.S. build a stronger recycling infrastructure while financially breaking even or even generating profit. At a minimum, universal labeling for recyclables would allow citizens across different localities to avoid recycling contamination.
EffectIve models to expand recycling capacity
Segmentation and avoiding contamination have been key to building a profitable recycling market. The more content there is in a single stream recycling bin, the greater the chance of producing contaminated recyclables. Mr. Allegretti argues that landfills had incentives to promote this model, since contaminated recyclables lead to more products that go to landfills. As governments pass bills banning various materials, such as Styrofoam, the private sector has begun developing packaging that doesn’t harm the environment.
The most common waste management inefficiencies among haulers and municipalities
Sanjay Patnaik
Director - Center on Regulation and Markets
Bernard L. Schwartz Chair in Economic Policy Development
Fellow - Economic Studies
Michael Allegretti
Chief Strategy Officer - Rubicon
To hear Mr. Allegretti’s complete comments, watch the fireside chat here:
The views expressed herein are those solely of the speakers and do not reflect the position of The Brookings Institution.
Acknowledgments:
Cayli Baker provided editorial assistance for this blog post.