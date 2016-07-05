Achieving inclusive growth in cities

“Fighting inequality is not only a global and national

concern; it is also very local,” remarked Ángel Gurría, secretary general of

the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), last month at

the Washington launch

of the OECD’s Inclusive

Growth in Cities Campaign.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Brookings Metropolitan

Policy Program and the National League of Cities, Mr. Gurría presented OECD research

showing that income inequality is higher in the United States than most other

wealthy nations, and that the gap between rich and poor is greater in cities

and metropolitan areas.

Brookings’s recent Metro Monitor affirms this trend, with only eight of the nation’s 100 largest metro economies

making comprehensive progress on metrics of growth, prosperity, and inclusion

since the end of the recession. As Brookings Vice President Amy Liu summarized

in her opening remarks, “economic growth is easy, but inclusion is harder.” Here

are five key takeaways from the event:

1. Inclusion is key to boosting economic growth and

productivity

OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría argues that inequality

in the United States can inhibit broader growth if lower-income Americans do

not have the resources to invest in their future. With inequality higher in larger cities, furthering inclusive growth must be a priority for local

policymakers.

2. The business community has a stake in ensuring growth is

inclusive

JPMorgan Chase’s Peter Scher explains that large

corporations should invest in inclusive development because, in addition to

having a moral responsibility to invest their abundant resources, having more

people in jobs and more people in higher-skilled jobs is in businesses’

self-interest.

3. Investing in early childhood development is essential for

inclusive growth

Investments in early childhood development can help put

young people on the path to educational and economic success, thus increasing

their contribution to local economies, explains Dow Constantine, King County

Executive in Washington State.

4. Targeted coding programs can fill high-growth jobs and increase

diversity in tech

Using CodeStart, a training program in Atlanta, as an

example, Rodney Sampson explains how investing in disconnected youth and

providing them with in-demand coding skills, as well as critical thinking

skills, financial literacy, and a safe and stable environment, can create high-growth

jobs, diversity in the tech industry, and a more inclusive economy.

5. Elected local officials are integral to solving affordable

housing challenges

Cecile Bedor of GreaterMSP argues that elected officials

must provide and preserve affordable housing in neighborhoods where new public

transit investments are spurring high market demand.