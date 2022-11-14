TechTank Episode 57: What will it take to create inclusive AR/VR for a more diverse metaverse?

 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The TechTank Podcast
**VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT iNFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE** Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his firm’s new Virtual Reality (VR) headset - the Meta Quest Pro at the company's Meta Connect 2022 event on Tuesday (11October2022). Described as a “major leap forward” for VR hardware and has high-res sensors, crisp LCD displays, plus eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions to help your Meta avatar reflect you more naturally in VR. The new headset will be available for purchase on 25 October for $1,499.99, a price that includes the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. “We believe VR devices will help usher in the next computing platform—becoming as ubiquitous as laptops and tablets are today—and that people will use them in their everyday lives to access the metaverse,” the company says. “With its cutting-edge technologies, Meta Quest Pro represents an important step toward that future. We designed it to expand the possibilities of both VR and mixed reality.” Meta Quest Pro is the first-ever device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ platform, which is optimized for VR to run at 50% more power than Meta Quest 2 with better thermal dissipation, resulting in significantly better performance. Each Meta Quest Pro comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 10 high-res sensors (five inside the headset and five outside) that help enhance a variety of immersive experiences. Next-Generation Optics VR is all about the visuals, and Meta Quest Pro features several big improvements over Meta Quest 2. Meta Quest Pro’s entirely new optical stack replaces the Fresnel lenses in Meta Quest 2 with thin pancake optics that fold light several times over, reducing the depth of the optical module by 40% while providing clear and sharp visuals. The two LCD displays use local dimming and quantum dot technology to provide richer and more vivid colours. On Meta Quest 2, Passthrough lets you see the
TechTank

TechTank Episode 57: What will it take to create inclusive AR/VR for a more diverse metaverse?

, , and

In 1992, the term “metaverse” was referenced in Neil Stevenson’s sci-fi novel, “Snow Crash”, which surfaced the dystopian reality of the convergence of physical and virtual worlds. Today, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, focuses on the potential of the “metaverse” and its ability to provide a plethora of immersive and augmented experiences. It’s been predicted that metaverse technologies will be valued at $800 billion by 2025 and perhaps $2.5 trillion by 2030. With such promising valuations, the application of metaverse technologies to a variety of non-commercial use cases should surface additional discussions, along with universal access to augmented and virtual realities (AR/VR) by diverse populations, especially students.

Kinnis Gosha

Executive Director and Chief Research Officer - Center for Broadening Participation in Computing, Morehouse College

In this episode of Tech Tank, co-host, Nicol Turner Lee, speaks with Rashawn Ray, Governance Studies senior fellow and professor of Sociology and executive director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland; and Kinnis Gosha, executive director and chief research officer of the Center for Broadening Participation in Computing at Morehouse College. These experts discuss the current and future possibilities of AR/VR and the metaverse, and the impact on public sector applications. They also dive into how to attract more diverse developers and subscribers on these spaces.

You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the TechTank podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Acast.

Meta is a general unrestricted donor to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions posted in this piece and podcast are solely those of the authors and not influenced by any donation.

Related Content

Related Topics

More on Technology & Innovation

Get daily updates from Brookings