TechTank Podcast Episode 51: The weaponization of information threatens American democracy. What should we do about that?

New revelations from the January 6 hearings continue to shock the nation. And while former President Donald Trump failed in his attempt to undermine a peaceful transition of power, it’s dangerous to assume that an end to Trumpism is an end to all of America’s problems. Political polarization and extremism continue to be at an all-time high, worsened by ongoing economic tensions.

In his most recent book, “Power Politics: Trump and the Assault on American Democracy,” Darrell M. West, vice president and director of Governance Studies, senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation, and co-host and founder of the TechTank podcast, contends with how all these issues put American democracy at risk.

On TechTank, guest host and research analyst Samantha Lai converses with him on his new book and discusses how the weaponization of information threatens our democratic institutions and the country as a whole, and what could be done to address these contemporary challenges.

