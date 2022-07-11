TechTank Podcast Episode 48: How do we center equity in the future of telehealth?

Samantha Lai Research Analyst, Center for Technology Innovation - The Brookings Institution

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency orders and pandemic-era flexibilities for telehealth are quickly expiring, thus ending the many conveniences of telehealth that people benefited from. Moreover, the digital divide reared its ugly head, and there are thousands of citizens—especially those on the wrong side of health equity—who do not have either broadband or an internet-enabled device to partake in this digital health care economy.

On TechTank, Samantha Lai, guest host and research analyst at the Center for Technology Innovation, is joined by Nicol Turner Lee, senior fellow and director of the Center for Technology Innovation, and Niam Yaraghi, nonresident senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation and assistant professor of Business Technology at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, to discuss what the future of telehealth in the United States and the takeaways of their forthcoming research paper, “The roadmap to telehealth efficacy: care, health, and digital equities.”

