TechTank Podcast Episode 11: Ways to protect your privacy and security with online dating apps

Online dating apps like Tinder collect a large amount of personal information on their users. Tinder’s privacy policy clearly states your data may be used to deliver “targeted advertising.” Even a step beyond that, the policy says “you should not expect that your personal information, chats, or other communications will always remain secure.”
Darrell M. West
Vice President and Director - Governance Studies
Senior Fellow - Center for Technology Innovation
Caitlin Chin
Research Analyst, Center for Technology Innovation - The Brookings Institution
Mishaela Robison
Research Intern, Center for Technology Innovation - The Brookings Institution
Your online data affects what job offers you have access to on LinkedIn, how much you pay for insuring your car, ads you will see on YouTube and if you can get approved for a loan.
The lack of a national privacy standard and the weakness of security guidelines leave many online daters with inadequate protections and creates regulatory uncertainty for the dating apps and websites themselves. So in the meantime, how can people using online dating apps protect their privacy and security?
In this episode, Darrell West, Caitlin Chin, and Mishaela Robison discuss the risks on dating apps and what can be done to improve personal safety.
