A missing ingredient in COVID oversight: Equity

The response to COVID-19 is not just record-level spending and borrowing. It may already constitute a wealth reallocation of historic proportions. The implications for equity, future growth, and climate are tremendous.

The health and economic crises – and in some cases, the government response to them – have not only been felt more acutely in particular businesses and industries. They have also disproportionately hurt black- and minority-owned businesses and the communities they serve.

As experts at watchdog organizations as well as our own respective organizations have pointed out, transparency and oversight are essential to ensuring a fair recovery that meets the needs of those who are struggling the most.

The 20th century transparency toolkit will not be enough by itself. Moving forward, the “holy trinity” of transparency and anti-corruption reform – fighting against waste, fraud, and abuse – needs a fourth element: striving for equity. The case for this approach remains fundamental; more efficient spending means money for other programs or lower taxes that benefit the average citizen.

To capture the differential impacts of federal actions, oversight institutions must ask and answer the right questions as a matter of racial, social and economic justice. They must be able to gather and generate the data they need and guide implementation at agencies. This will help inform citizens about who received the money, why, and who benefited from it.

Critics on the left and the right, as well as non-partisan observers have raised questions of distributional appropriateness in stimulus spending. The concern, then should not be partisan, but rather a basic element of policy analysis.

Examples from the CARES Act (Pub.L. 116-136) show why we need to better prioritize considerations about equity.

Despite strong work by some reporters, think tanks, and some legislators, no official agency is tasked with identifying whether money reached those individuals, businesses, and communities hardest hit by the pandemic and its economic effects.

It is not enough to have non-profits and the media sector ask questions about who benefits from record spending. It requires big data and the stamp of official, impartial review, and clear guidance for civil servants making policy.

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) has taken some positive steps in tracking who received major sources of spending. (See figure below for their reporting.) While a good start, many of the categories leave questions about whether these benefitted the most affected or the most connected.

FIGURE: A promising start: PRAC reporting on the destination of US Stimulus Money

Various reforms could be undertaken to monitor the distributional impacts of the recovery.

Create or adapt oversight institutions: This could require a new institution (an “Office of Distributional Impacts”) or modifying an existing institutional mandate (such as OMB or the PRAC), not necessarily requiring legislation.

This could require a new institution (an “Office of Distributional Impacts”) or modifying an existing institutional mandate (such as OMB or the PRAC), not necessarily requiring legislation. Track costs and benefits for minority communities: A core aspect of these institutions’ mandates would be public reporting on distribution of costs and benefits of federal actions across race, class, gender, generation, geographic region, and size of enterprise. A variety of tools and methods could be used, whether integrated into existing informational assessments (environmental or cost-benefit analysis) or as standalone documents.

A core aspect of these institutions’ mandates would be public reporting on distribution of costs and benefits of federal actions across race, class, gender, generation, geographic region, and size of enterprise. A variety of tools and methods could be used, whether integrated into existing informational assessments (environmental or cost-benefit analysis) or as standalone documents. Develop new standards of adequacy: Early stages of reporting might focus only on whether benefits went to communities with the greatest COVID-19 impacts. A more complex process might report on whether costs and benefits change depending on the discount rate. Over time, standards of adequacy and quality would develop.

None of this would predetermine whether a program should be undertaken. Rather, like other forms of impact assessment, this would be a set of responsibilities and processes to identify, predict, evaluate, and potentially mitigate the distributional effects of an action or major decision.

Americans deserve transparency about whether their money was leveraged effectively. While many have done yeoman’s work of researching these difficult issues, it should not primarily remain the work of non-governmental actors alone to ask basic questions about whether tax dollars are driving people together or apart.

Joseph Foti is the Chief Research Officer of the Open Government Partnership. He leads the Analytics and Insights team which is responsible for major research initiatives, managing OGP’s significant data resources, and ensuring the highest quality of analysis and relevance in OGP publications.

Ambassador Norman Eisen (ret.) is a senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings and an expert on law, ethics, and anti-corruption.