Early lessons from India’s health insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

As the coronavirus crisis continues, economic pressure and existing health systems challenges have aggravated disparities between the rich and poor in health care access and use. India’s experience is especially instructive, and not just because of its current difficulties in managing the exigencies related to COVID-19-related immunization, infections, and hospitalization.

Shawin Vitsupakorn Research Assistant, Center for Policy Impact in Global Health, Duke Global Health Institute - Duke University Wenhui Mao Senior Policy Associate, Center for Policy Impact in Global Health - Duke Global Health Institute, Duke University Ipchita Bharali Policy Associate, Center for Policy Impact in Global Health - Duke Global Health Institute, Duke University

Since 2005, over 270 million people in India have escaped poverty. However, COVID-19 and ongoing demographic and epidemiological transitions threaten to reverse this progress. While the government introduced major health reforms such as the National Health Mission (2005) and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY, 2008) to cater to the needs of the poor, underfunded public health has struggled to meet the changing needs of people. Government health spending was only 1.17 percent of India’s GDP in 2016, a lower share than the low-income country average (1.57 percent).

By 2018, 62.8 percent of people did not have health insurance. Most households shoulder the burden of health care costs, with out-of-pocket expenses comprising 58.7 percent of total health spending. Furthermore, 1 in 5 households experiences catastrophic or impoverishing health expenses. Although RSBY—a publicly funded health insurance scheme for households below the poverty line—represented a big step toward universal health care, it grossly underperformed due to a low reimbursement ceiling, a limit of five enrollees per household, exclusion of outpatient care, and low enrollment. In addition, India's decentralized health governance gives rise to the fragmentation of insurance schemes, contributing to systemic inefficiency and inequity.

The ambitious plans for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

A decade after the launch of RSBY, the government unveiled Ayushman Bharat, a national health initiative with a two-pronged approach. First, it called for the operationalization of 150,000 health and wellness centers by the end of 2022; these would serve as hubs for comprehensive primary health care. Second, it established the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), an insurance scheme that would cover secondary and tertiary health services for poor and vulnerable communities.

A recent review of PM-JAY by the Public Health Foundation of India and Center for Policy Impact in Global Health, Duke University found the following successes:

The implementation of PM-JAY marks the government’s commitment to the well-being of the most vulnerable populations and more broadly, to advancing universal health care in India. Despite impressive achievements in its first two years, PM-JAY faces serious challenges in equity, quality, effectiveness, and sustainability:

What to do now

Looking ahead, the government of India has to consider further reforms to advance its universal health coverage ambitions. The most important areas are financing, costs, substitution, and quality.