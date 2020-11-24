The Brookings Institution Press 2020 holiday reading list

We are finally nearing the end of 2020. Throughout this challenging year, the Brookings Institution Press has published thought-provoking books addressing AI and technology, racial inequality, and the political divide. With the holidays approaching, we recommend the following titles to reflect on where we are and how we might go forward.

Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities

By Andre M. Perry

The deliberate devaluation of Black people and their communities has had far-reaching, negative economic and social effects. In Know Your Price, noted educator, journalist, and scholar Andre Perry takes readers on a tour of six Black-majority cities examining which assets should be of greater value if residents demand it. As Perry argues, properly valuing these assets is a means of empowerment, and what we need to build Black prosperity.

Trump’s Democrats

By Stephanie Muravchik and Jon A. Shields

Why did hundreds of Democratic strongholds break for Donald Trump in 2016 and stay loyal to him in 2020? Looking for answers, Stephanie Muravchik and Jon Shields lived in and studied three Democratic communities that supported Trump. What they found were communities more attuned to their local identity than their racial identity and Democratic bosses more reflective of Donald Trump’s style than the Democratic Party.

Turning Point: Policymaking in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

By Darrell M. West and John R. Allen

Artificial intelligence has become the transformative technology, impacting education, healthcare, business, transportation, and defense. Yet it is little understood and widely feared. In Turning Point, Darrell West and John R. Allen examine the opportunities and risks of AI and offer policy recommendations. Anyone concerned with artificial intelligence and its usage should read this essential book.

World in Danger: Germany and Europe in an Uncertain Time

By Wolfgang Ischinger

Global institutions are being tested with rising tensions between China and the United States along with the reemergence of hard-edged nationalism. At this critical point the European Union is poised to become a more powerful actor on the world stage. In his new book World in Danger, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger examines the root causes of these conflicts and suggests how Europe can address its most urgent challenges.

Resolved: Debate Can Revolutionize Education and Help Save Our Democracy

By Robert E. Litan

After the 2020 election our nation is still deeply divided with political polarization seemingly at an all-time high. But there is a simple way we can begin the healing while preparing the next generation of leaders. As Robert Litan argues in Resolved, adopting debate-centered education in schools across the nation would not only better prepare our students for the future, but also teach the value of civil discourse.

Terms of Disservice: How Silicon Valley Is Destructive by Design

By Dipayan Ghosh

Technology has made almost limitless quantities of information instantly available, but as we have seen recently it can exacerbate deep social and political divisions. Drawing on his work in the White House and at Facebook, Dipayan Ghosh explores the complex technological issues of today. A guide for industry leaders, policymakers, and the general public, Terms of Disservice offers a new digital social contract.

