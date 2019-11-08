Charts of the Week: Veterans Day

First declared by President Woodrow Wilson as Armistice Day in 1919, Veterans Day is observed annually as a chance to reflect and “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” In observance of Veterans Day, below are some charts about veterans and the military.

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT AND DISABILITY MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS TO VETERANS’ LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION

Researchers with the Hamilton Project have studied veterans within the labor force and education system. Their participation is significantly different than that of the nonveteran population; veterans are often in school during prime working years and may face physical and mental health challenges as a result of their service. “Understanding why particular groups are in or out of the labor force is an important part of understanding what policy levers may help bring more individuals into the labor force,” they write.

VETERANS FACE CHALLENGES IN THE CIVILIAN LABOR MARKET

Jonathan Rothwell, Nonresident Senior Fellow from the Metropolitan Policy Program, has studied the experience of veterans within the civilian labor market. On average, veterans are less educated than their peers; however, this is not because they are forgoing college, rather not completing it. “Compared to older veterans, younger veterans are significantly more likely to have attended a for-profit college, one with a lower graduation rate or lower test scores,” he writes.

MILITARY FAMILY LIFESTYLE SURVEY

For a number of years, Brookings partnered with Blue Star Families for the release of the annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey. A chart from the 2015 survey is below.

Brookings also recently partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project to unveil the results of WWP’s 10th Annual Warrior Survey, and host a panel discussion about the most pressing issues facing America’s service members and veterans. See video and an event transcript.