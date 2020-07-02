 Skip to main content
Search

Tomorrow’s tech policy conversations today

People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Podcast: Whitney Phillips and Ryan Milner on our polluted information environment
July 2, 2020
Whitney Phillips, Ryan Milner, Evelyn Douek, and Quinta Jurecic
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Whitney Phillips and Ryan Milner speak with Lawfare’s Evelyn Douek and Quinta Jurecic about their new book, You Are Here: A Field Guide for Navigating Polarized Speech, Conspiracy Theories, and Our Polluted Media Landscape. Phillips is an assistant professor in communications and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University, and Milner is an associate professor of communication at the College of Charleston. Here, Phillips and Milner discuss their birds-eye, “ecological” approach to analyzing the online information environment, the role of “internet culture,” and challenges for journalists in understanding and reporting on that culture.