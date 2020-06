Gabrielle Lim is a researcher with the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center and a fellow with Citizen Lab. Here, she speaks with Lawfare‘s Evelyn Douek and Quinta Jurecic about the passage and repeal of a Malaysian law purportedly aimed at combating disinformation—a useful case study highlighting how illiberal governments can use countering disinformation to justify restricting freedom of expression.