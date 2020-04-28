Podcast: Camille François on COVID-19 and the ABCs of disinformation

Camille François is a leading investigator of disinformation campaigns and author of the well-known “ABC” or “Actor-Behavior-Content” disinformation framework, which has informed how many of the biggest tech companies tackle disinformation on their platforms. Here, she speaks with Lawfare‘s Quinta Jurecic and Evelyn Douek for that site’s series on disinformation, “Arbiters of Truth.”
Earlier this week on Brookings TechStream, Alexandre Alaphilippe argued for updating François’s ABC framework with a “D” for distribution.