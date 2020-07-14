 Skip to main content
Community members take 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a Solidarity Vigil held in the fire bay at the Carmel Fire Department at 2 Civic Square on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The public was invited to attend and show support for George Floyd, his family and all those who have suffered unjustly in the black community.Cent02 7av4fk1s9j9113dg6hjs Original
Podcast: Brandi Collins-Dexter on COVID-19 misinformation and black communities
July 14, 2020
Brandi Collins-Dexter
Brandi Collins-Dexter is the senior campaign director at the advocacy organization Color of Change and a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Here, she speaks with Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic and Evelyn Douek about her new report with the Shorenstein Center, “Canaries in the Coal Mine: COVID-19 Misinformation and Black Communities,” which follows the emergence and dissemination of coronavirus-related mis- and disinformation among Black social media users in the United States. They also discuss Color of Change’s role in the #StopHateForProfit Facebook ad boycott.