Introducing the Brookings TechStream newsletter

Since we launched Brookings TechStream in late April, our goal has been to put technologists and policymakers in closer conversation. From debates over contact-tracing applications and vaccine development to disinformation and hate speech, we’ve aimed to publish timely analysis that is accessible and informative for tech and policy audiences alike.

As part of that effort, this week we also launched the Brookings TechStream newsletter. Delivered each Thursday, the newsletter will feature original commentary on the week’s most pressing issues, as well as a roundup of the best tech policy analysis at Brookings and across the web.

We invite you to subscribe. And as always, we welcome your feedback, too.