Voting by mail in a pandemic: A state-by-state scorecard

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many have wondered if the U.S. can conduct a safe election in November. What we know is this: The safest and most secure way to vote in a pandemic is vote-by-mail.

During the 2020 primaries, the virus severely disrupted elections. State voting systems were overwhelmed by long lines, an influx of absentee ballot requests, and technology issues. Considering this, we have chosen to assess the ease of mail voting in each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on dimensions such as requesting, completing, and submitting a mail-in ballot. We are not judging the best voting practices outside of a pandemic; instead, we are evaluating the ease of voting by mail in a pandemic.

The materials on this page are updated as of July 14, 2020. Given that there is a great deal of movement toward expanding mail voting, we will continue to update this page frequently as the election draws nearer. Special thanks to the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School for supporting students that collaborated on this project.

State Rankings of Vote-by-Mail Pandemic Preparedness

The following table lists each state in alphabetical order along with a letter grade from A-F on how prepared it is for voting in a pandemic. For more information on each state’s preparedness, click a state’s name to be taken to a detailed breakdown on how it performs across a range of relevant factors.

Alabama — Grade: F | Score: -2/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot -3 (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling -1 (out of -1) State Note: An absentee ballot returned by mail must be postmarked no later than the day prior to the election and received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on election day.

(Back to top)

Alaska — Grade: C | Score: 9/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Arizona — Grade: C | Score: 9/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Arkansas — Grade: C | Score: 6/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling (out of -1)

(Back to top)

California — Grade: A | Score: 16/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Colorado — Grade: A | Score: 17/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election 3 (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Connecticut — Grade: D | Score: 5/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Delaware — Grade: B | Score: 12/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application 5 (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Florida — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Georgia — Grade: C | Score: 9/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Hawaii — Grade: A | Score: 14/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Idaho — Grade: C | Score: 7/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Illinois — Grade: B | Score: 11/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Indiana — Grade: D | Score: 5/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling -1 (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Iowa — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1) State note: Iowa requires its voted mail ballots to be postmarked 1 day before Election Day and received by noon 6 days after election day.

(Back to top)

Kansas — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1) State note: The application for an absentee ballot must either include the applicant’s current and valid Kansas driver’s license number or non-driver ID card number, or a photocopy of other identification.

(Back to top)

Kentucky — Grade: D | Score: 4/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Louisiana — Grade: D | Score: 2/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling -1 (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Maine — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Maryland — Grade: A | Score: 14/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application 5 (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Massachusetts — Grade: B | Score: 13/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application 5 (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Michigan — Grade: B | Score: 11/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application 5 (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Minnesota — Grade: C | Score: 7/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Mississippi — Grade: D | Score: 2/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot -3 (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Missouri — Grade: F | Score: -1/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot -3 (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Montana — Grade: D | Score: 4/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Nebraska — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Nevada — Grade: B | Score: 11/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

New Hampshire — Grade: D | Score: 5/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling -1 (out of -1)

(Back to top)

New Jersey — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

New Mexico — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

New York — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

North Carolina — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application 5 (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

North Dakota — Grade: C | Score: 6/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling -1 (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Ohio — Grade: C | Score: 9/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Oklahoma — Grade: C | Score: 7/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1) State note: State Senate Bill 210 provides voters the option to provide a copy of an identification document as an alternative to having a notarized ballot or two witness signatures.

(Back to top)

Oregon — Grade: A | Score: 17/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election 3 (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Pennsylvania — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Rhode Island — Grade: C | Score: 7/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

South Carolina — Grade: D | Score: 3/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

South Dakota — Grade: C | Score: 6/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Tennessee — Grade: C | Score: 6/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Texas — Grade: C | Score: 7/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day 2 (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Utah — Grade: A | Score: 17/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Vermont — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Virginia — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Washington state — Grade: A | Score: 17/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election 3 (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Washington, D.C. — Grade: A | Score: 17/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot 8 (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available 3 (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available – (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels – (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

West Virginia — Grade: B | Score: 10/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application – (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application 1 (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day 3 (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Wisconsin — Grade: D | Score: 4/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature – (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot -1 (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

Wyoming — Grade: C | Score: 8/20

1. Universal Vote-By-Mail Points earned A. Voters automatically receive a ballot – (out of 8) B. State conducted universal vote-by-mail in the 2016 election – (out of 3) 2. Requesting an Application for Absentee Voting (select one) Points earned A. All registered voters receive an application – (out of 5) B. No excuse is required for an application 2 (out of 2) C. COVID-19 concerns are permitted to request an application – (out of 1) 3. Completing a Mail Ballot Points earned A. Ballot does not require a witness signature 3 (out of 3) 4. Submitting a Mail Ballot (select one) Points earned A. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received beyond 5 or more days from election day – (out of 3) B. Ballot is accepted if postmarked by election day and received within 5 days from election day – (out of 2) 5. Channels for Submission (select one) Points earned A. Drop-off boxes, mail, and in-person channels are available – (out of 3) B. Mail and in-person channels are available 2 (out of 2) 6. Special Scoring Points earned A. Voters can submit an application for an absentee ballot via three or more channels 1 (out of 1) B. Voters need a notary or two witnesses to complete an absentee ballot – (out of -3) C. Voters are required to provide a copy of photo ID for the mail application and/or ballot – (out of -1) D. Mail ballots are due before close of polling – (out of -1)

(Back to top)

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit organization devoted to independent research and policy solutions. Its mission is to conduct high-quality, independent research and, based on that research, to provide innovative, practical recommendations for policymakers and the public. The conclusions and recommendations of any Brookings publication are solely those of its author(s), and do not reflect the views of the Institution, its management, or its other scholars.