 Skip to main content
Search
Steel mill with smoking chimneys and heaps of raw material located on the Dutch coast during a cloudy day. Thick smoke is coming from the cimneys.
Report

How to change U.S. climate policy after there is a price on carbon

The Problem

An economy-wide price on carbon is an important centerpiece of an economically efficient strategy for addressing climate change and reducing GHGs. But implementing a carbon price is not the only change necessary to get from today’s policies to that efficient strategy. Some existing policies targeting GHG emissions should be suspended or modified after a sufficiently high carbon price is in place.

The Proposal

Williams proposes to implement a carbon tax, followed by suspension or modification of current climate policies that are unnecessary or inefficient after a sufficiently high carbon price is implemented.

 

The author did not receive any financial support from any non-Brookings firm or person for this report and no outside party had the right to review this article before publication.

Report Produced by The Hamilton Project

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings