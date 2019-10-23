How to change U.S. climate policy after there is a price on carbon

The Problem

An economy-wide price on carbon is an important centerpiece of an economically efficient strategy for addressing climate change and reducing GHGs. But implementing a carbon price is not the only change necessary to get from today’s policies to that efficient strategy. Some existing policies targeting GHG emissions should be suspended or modified after a sufficiently high carbon price is in place.

The Proposal

Williams proposes to implement a carbon tax, followed by suspension or modification of current climate policies that are unnecessary or inefficient after a sufficiently high carbon price is implemented.

