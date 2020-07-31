 Skip to main content
Will artificial intelligence lead to utopia or dystopia?

This episode is a re-broadcast of a recent episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Brookings Senior Fellow Benjamin Wittes interviewed Brookings President John R. Allen and Brookings Vice President Darrell West about their new book, Turning Point: Policymaking in the era of Artificial Intelligence. In their book, just published by the Brookings Institution Press, Allen and West discuss both the opportunities and risks posed by artificial intelligence—and how near-term policy decisions could determine whether the technology leads to utopia or dystopia.

