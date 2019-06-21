Where does nationalism come from?

Liah Greenfeld, professor of sociology, political science, and anthropology at Boston University, talks with Brookings Institution Press Director Bill Finan about her new book, “Nationalism: A Short History.” She explains her broad definition of nationalism, Shakespeare’s role in shaping the language of democracy and modernity, and how modern notions of “white nationalism” may not be nationalism at all.

Also on the program, Senior Fellow David Wessel looks at why the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates and allow inflation to rise.

