Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Flagpoles of the national flags are seen inside the Diplomatic Quarter, where Taiwan ally embassies located, in Taipei, Taiwan August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC1D8DA29900
Podcast

Where does nationalism come from?

and

Liah Greenfeld, professor of sociology, political science, and anthropology at Boston University, talks with Brookings Institution Press Director Bill Finan about her new book, “Nationalism: A Short History.” She explains her broad definition of nationalism, Shakespeare’s role in shaping the language of democracy and modernity, and how modern notions of “white nationalism” may not be nationalism at all.

Also on the program, Senior Fellow David Wessel looks at why the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates and allow inflation to rise.

Authors

Liah Greenfeld

Professor of Sociology, Political Science and Anthropology - Boston University

