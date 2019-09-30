The story of Vietnam’s economic revolution

In 1992, 53 percent of Vietnam’s population was living in extreme poverty according to World Bank estimates. Today, that number is less than 2 percent.

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, Senior Fellow David Dollar is in Hanoi, Vietnam to interview Madame Pham Chi Lan, the former secretary general of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about the reforms that underpinned Vietnam’s economic revolution. Dollar and Madam Lan discuss how Vietnam opened itself to foreign trade and direct investment, the rise of the country’s private sector, and the repercussions of the U.S.-China trade war.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.