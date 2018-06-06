The politics of reconstruction in Syria

In this episode, Tamara Cofman Wittes, senior fellow with the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, and Steven Heydemann, nonresident senior fellow at Brookings and Janet Wright Ketcham ’53 Chair of Middle East Studies at Smith College, break down the difficult questions of how and when external actors should engage in reconstruction efforts in Syria without legitimizing the repressive regime of Bashar al-Assad.
Show notes:
- Rules for reconstruction in Syria
- The fire next time: Stabilization in the Middle East and North Africa
- Live Universal Awareness Map
- No easy way out of reconstructing Raqqa
- What’s next for the war(s) in Syria?
- Stabilization: Lessons from the U.S. experience in Afghanistan
- After 7 years of war, Assad has won in Syria. What’s next for Washington?
- The struggle for Syria, Chapter Two
