Sen. Pat Toomey on why the USMCA falls short

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) has been an outspoken advocate of free trade and a critic of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which recently passed in the House of Representatives. In this episode of Dollar & Sense, he joins host David Dollar to explain why.

Sen. Toomey explains where he believes reforms to NAFTA are needed and why the USMCA falls short — with a focus on domestic content requirements, investor protections, and intellectual property rights. He also discusses the first phase of a trade deal with China and his proposed legislation to reform Section 232 of the Trade Security Act.

