Is Nigeria’s presidential election result valid?

Senior Fellow John Mukum Mbaku discusses the results of the Nigerian presidential election, which declared incumbent Muhammadu Buhari the winner and have been rejected by opponent Atiku Abubakar. He explains the importance of this election to the prosperity of Nigeria and the international issues it has been outspoken on.

Related content:

A pragmatic approach to violence and state fragility

Made by Maduro: The Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela and US Policy Responses

Winning in Africa’s fintech: The Ovamba way