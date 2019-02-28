 Skip to main content
Search
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
A boy rides a bicycle past a monument decorated with election posters depicting Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar with his running mate, Peter Obi, in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1BF60DDCA0
Podcast

Is Nigeria’s presidential election result valid?

Senior Fellow John Mukum Mbaku discusses the results of the Nigerian presidential election, which declared incumbent Muhammadu Buhari the winner and have been rejected by opponent Atiku Abubakar. He explains the importance of this election to the prosperity of Nigeria and the international issues it has been outspoken on.

Related content:

A pragmatic approach to violence and state fragility

Made by Maduro: The Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela and US Policy Responses

Winning in Africa’s fintech: The Ovamba way

 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings