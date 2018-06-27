How to make infrastructure work for people

In this episode, Brookings Fellow Adie Tomer, CityLab’s Tanvi Misra, and Route Fifty’s Mitch Herckis revisit the themes of Infrastructure Week with an examination of historical patterns of urban and suburban planning that separated communities and discuss infrastructure as system for stitching communities together and creating access to opportunity.

Show notes:

Direct download of this episode (mp3)

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Subscribe to Intersections here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network