How racism hurts businesses in Black communities

Ashleigh Burden and Quen Carter, of Wear To, clothing curated for the modern woman's agenda, sales items from the online store during the Detroit Black Business Crawl at Good Cakes and Bakes vendor market on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion in Detroit on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.Smallbizsat 113019 Kpm 389

Andre Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings is the co-author of a new report that shows that highly rated businesses in Black-majority neighborhoods experience annual losses in business revenue of up to nearly four billion dollars when compared to highly-rated businesses in other neighborhoods. On this episode, he talks about the report’s findings. Titled “Five-star reviews, one-star profits: The devaluation of businesses in Black communities,” the report is co-authored by Gallup principle economist Jonathan Rothwell and David Harshbarger, a research analysist at Brookings.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck answers a student’s question about the role of sexism in America’s politics and whether we’ll ever have a woman president. This is part of the ongoing Policy 2020 Ask an Expert feature.

