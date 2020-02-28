How racism hurts businesses in Black communities

Andre Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings is the co-author of a new report that shows that highly rated businesses in Black-majority neighborhoods experience annual losses in business revenue of up to nearly four billion dollars when compared to highly-rated businesses in other neighborhoods. On this episode, he talks about the report’s findings. Titled “Five-star reviews, one-star profits: The devaluation of businesses in Black communities,” the report is co-authored by Gallup principle economist Jonathan Rothwell and David Harshbarger, a research analysist at Brookings.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck answers a student’s question about the role of sexism in America’s politics and whether we’ll ever have a woman president. This is part of the ongoing Policy 2020 Ask an Expert feature.

