France is not alone in its plan to tax tech giants

Lilian Faulhaber, a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, joins Senior Fellow David Dollar to discuss France’s new digital services tax and the implications it will have for large American tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.

While the French plan may become a point of contention at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France later this month, similar proposals are being pursued in countries across Europe. Faulhaber explains the push for a digital tax in the United Kingdom and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the likelihood of coordinated global efforts on international tax policy and multinational tax avoidance.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.