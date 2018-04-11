 Skip to main content
Series: Intersections Podcast
Photo: African leaders at Continental Free Trade Agreement signing
Podcast

China, the US, and Africa’s transforming trade environment



In this episode, Witney Schneidman and Yun Sun examine the shape of U.S. and Chinese trade and investment in Africa, Africa’s growing regional economic power, and how both China and the U.S. weigh in on political as well as economic development in African countries.

Show notes:

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

