China, the US, and Africa’s transforming trade environment

In this episode, Witney Schneidman and Yun Sun examine the shape of U.S. and Chinese trade and investment in Africa, Africa’s growing regional economic power, and how both China and the U.S. weigh in on political as well as economic development in African countries.
Show notes:
- Foresight Africa viewpoint — The U.S. and Africa in 2018
- Foresight Africa viewpoint – China’s engagement in Africa: What can we learn in 2018 from the $60 billion commitment?
- A conversation on Secretary Tillerson’s March 2018 trip to Africa
- Post-AGOA: Moving to a reciprocal U.S.-Africa trade arrangement
- Future Development Reads: China’s shifting manufacturing labor pool is creating global dreams—and nightmares
- Capturing Africa’s high returns
- Reassessing Africa’s global partnerships
