Best of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast in 2021

To celebrate the closing of another tumultuous year, this episode features our favorite clips from past 12 months. We hope you enjoy it, take the opportunity to download full episodes that interest you, and share the show with friends.
Links to episodes in the show:
- After the insurrection, ideas to tackle polarization in America
- A public reckoning on racial injustice and inequality
- Why high unemployment persists for black workers
- Why it’s harder for American workers to get ahead, and what we can do about it
- How mothers spend their time
- A plan for marijuana policy reform
- Proposals for US climate leadership and managing built environment risks and costs
- The Taliban takes Afghanistan
- Putin, trump, and the road to authoritarianism
- Ten commitments to save democracy
