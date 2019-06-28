After three years of intensive collaboration with Brookings, public, private, and civic leaders in California’s Inland Empire have launched an ambitious strategy to expand opportunity and grow middle-class jobs in the region. In this episode, several of those leaders and Brookings experts discuss why this work is so important, how the Inland Empire reflects broader economic challenges and opportunities, and what other city-regions can learn to develop smarter approaches to building inclusive economic growth.

Thanks to participants from the Inland Empire:

Al Arguello, Bank of America

Paulette Brown-Hinds, Black Voice News

Michelle Decker, Inland Economic Growth and Opportunity

Paul Granillo, Inland Empire Economic Partnership

Brian Hawley, Luminex

Ron Loveridge, UC Riverside; former mayor of Riverside

Janice Rutherford, Second District Supervisor, San Bernardino

Related content:

Advancing opportunity in California’s Inland Empire

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.