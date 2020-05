In his new book, “ Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities ,” just published by Brookings Institution press, Andre M. Perry takes readers on a tour through six-majority Black cities whose assets and strengths are undervalued, and offers a new paradigm to determine the value of Black communities. On this episode, Robert Wicks interviews Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, about his book.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Sarah Binder walks you through three developments on Capitol Hill in Washington that deserve a closer look.

