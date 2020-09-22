Sanjay Patnaik is a fellow in Economic Studies at Brookings and director of the Center on Regulation and Markets (CRM). He also is a Fellow for the Initiative for Sustainable Energy Policy (ISEP) at Johns Hopkins University. His research focuses on climate policies (specifically carbon pricing), business and government relations, corporate political strategy, globalization and international business. He is particularly interested in emissions trading programs, their role in mitigating climate change, and their effect on firm behavior. Over the past several years, he has conducted extensive research on the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), which is one of the most important regulatory programs for greenhouse gases in the world. In more recent work, he focuses on how companies and governments can reduce their exposure to climate change by treating the problem as a risk management issue.

Trained as an applied economist, Sanjay earned his doctorate at Harvard University, and also holds a master’s degree in economics and computer science and a master’s degree in business engineering and computer science, both from the Vienna University of Technology in Austria. Prior to starting at Brookings, he was a faculty member at the George Washington University and a Visiting Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sanjay’s research has been published in numerous scholarly journals, including the Journal of Environmental Management, the Journal of International Business Studies, Business Strategy & the Environment, and Business and Society. He is a Guest Associate Editor at Management Science for a special issue on climate change, and regularly serves as expert reviewer for papers in academic journals such as the Strategic Management Journal, Business and Politics, Policy Sciences, Organization and the Environment, Organization Science and the Journal of International Business Studies.

Sanjay is an active participant, reviewer and session chair for a variety of scholarly conferences, including the Annual Meetings of the American Economic Association, of the Academy of Management, of the Academy of International Business, of the Alliance for Research on Corporate Sustainability (ARCS) and of the Strategic Management Society. He also regularly presents his work at universities around the world and to business executives, policy makers and NGOs. In addition, he has taught courses and guest lectures for executive managers, as well as MBA and undergraduate students at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, the George Washington University, the Vienna University of Technology, and the Vienna University of Economics and Business.