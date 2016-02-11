Russell Wheeler is a visiting fellow in the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program and president of the Governance Institute, a small, non-partisan think tank with an interest in interbranch relations and their policy implications. He has also recently accepted the title of Public Member, Administrative Conference of the United States. From 1977 until 2005, he was with the Federal Judicial Center, the federal courts’ research and education agency, serving as deputy director since 1991. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in political science in 1970.

Wheeler is an adjunct professor at the Washington College of Law, American University, and serves on the board of advisors of the University of Denver’s Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System. From 2007 until 2012 he was the United States’ representative to the board of directors of the Justice Studies Center of the Americas in Santiago, Chile. He has published articles in numerous academic journals on judicial selection and education, judges’ extrajudicial activities, judicial independence and accountability, and judicial governance.