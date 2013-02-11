 Skip to main content
Peter J. Wilcoxen

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies

Co-Director - Climate and Energy Economics Project

Peter J. Wilcoxen is a Nonresident Senior Fellow in Economic Studies as well as the co-director of the Brookings Climate and Energy Economics Project. He is a Professor in the Department of Public Administration and International Affairs, as well as an Laura J. and L. Douglas Meredith Professor for Teaching Excellence, at the Maxwell School of Syracuse University. Wilcoxen is also the director of the Maxwell School’s Center for Environmental Policy and Administration. He received a BA in physics from the University of Colorado in 1982 and a PhD in economics from Harvard University in 1989. 

Wilcoxen's principal area of research is the effect of environmental and energy policies on economic growth, international trade, and the performance of individual industries. His work often involves the design, construction and use of large-scale intertemporal general equilibrium models. He has published more than 70 papers and three books. 

Wilcoxen is currently a member of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board. He has been a faculty member in the Department of Economics at the University of Texas at Austin; a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, Harvard University and the University of Melbourne. He has also been a member of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Economics Advisory Committee, and a Review Editor on the Third Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. His research has been funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the US Geological Survey, the National Science Foundation, and a range of foundations and other organizations from the private sector. He has won several awards for teaching, including Syracuse University’s highest award, the Laura J. and L. Douglas Meredith Professorship for Teaching Excellence, and the Leslie A. Whittington Excellence in Teaching Award from the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration (NASPAA). 

Topics
Climate Change
Energy Industry
Environment
Technology & Innovation
The Federal Budget
U.S. Economy
Workforce Development
Programs
Economic Studies
Additional Expertise Areas
Capital formation
economic growth
environmental and energy policy
climate and energy economics
fiscal policy
Experience
Current Position
Director of the Center for Environmental Policy and Administration and Associate Professor of Economics and Public Administration, The Maxwell School, Syracuse University
Past Positions
Associate Professor of Economics, University of Texas at Austin
Visiting Fellow, Brookings
Senior Research Fellow, University of Melbourne
Education
Ph.D. (1989), A.M. (1985), Harvard University
B.A., University of Colorado, 1982

