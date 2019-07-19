Mary Jean Ryan is the founding director of the Community Center for Education Results (CCER), a Washington State nonprofit. CCER staffs the Road Map Project, a collective impact initiative that began in 2010 to dramatically improve student achievement from cradle through college in South King County and South Seattle. The Road Map Project goals are to build more equitable education systems so that, by 2030, 70 percent of the young people within the region are on track to earn a college degree or career credential by their mid-twenties. The Project has a major focus on closing opportunity gaps for students of color and low-income students. During Ryan’s tenure at CCER, the organization has built strong longitudinal data reporting and analytic capacity and has issued a number of high-impact reports elevating youth voice.

Prior to starting CCER, Ryan served in the Nickels Administration as the City of Seattle’s Director of the Office of Policy and Management. Prior to that she was Seattle’s Economic Development Director having established that office for Mayor Norman B. Rice. Mary Jean also served in the Clinton Administration as the Small Business Administration ( SBA) Associate Deputy Administrator for Economic Development working for SBA Administrator Erskine Bowles. Ryan also served on the Washington State Board of Education from 2006-14. She was appointed to that post by former Washington Governor Christine Gregoire.

Mary Jean Ryan has a long-standing interest in a variety of domestic policy issues - education policy (early learning through higher ed), economic development and workforce development. She is interested in place- based federal policy aimed at helping communities achieve broadly shared prosperity.

Mary Jean Ryan has a B. A. from Georgetown University and an M.P.A from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Georgetown University Athletic Hall of Fame.