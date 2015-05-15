Jean-Marie Guéhenno is a distinguished fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and a member of the U.N. secretary-general's High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation. From 2014 to 2017, Guéhenno was president and CEO of the International Crisis Group. He is an expert in peacekeeping, global governance, and transnational security threats.

As the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping operations at the United Nations from 2000 to 2008, Guéhenno became the longest-serving head of peacekeeping. He led the biggest expansion of peacekeeping in the history of the United Nations.

Before joining the United Nations, Guéhenno had a distinguished career in the French government and in the private sector. He was the director of policy planning in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1989 to 1993. He has also been ambassador to the Western European Union, and chairman of the French Institute of Higher Defense Studies.

Guéhenno has published articles in many newspapers and magazines, and is the author of the “End of the Nation-State” (University of Minnesota Press, 1995). He has been a professor at the École nationale d'administration and at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques of Paris. Guéhenno is officier de la legion d’honneur and has the commander’s cross of the German order of merit.

Affiliations:

Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, chairman, board of directors

Challenges Forum, patron

European Council on Foreign Relations, member

French-American Foundation, board member

International Crisis Group, president and CEO

Security Council Report, member, advisory council

World Economic Forum, Global Affairs Council on Fragile States, member