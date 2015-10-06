James Stock

James H. Stock is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution and co-editor of Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA). He is also the Harold Hitchings Burbank Professor of Political Economy, Faculty of Arts and Sciences and member of the faculty at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Stock served as Member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers from 2013-2014. Stock is a coauthor with Mark Watson of a leading introductory econometrics textbook and is on the climate advisory panel of Vulcan Philanthropies. He previously served as Chair of the Harvard Economics Department from 2006-2009 and as Co-Editor of Econometrica from 2009-2012. Stock received a M.S. in statistics and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.