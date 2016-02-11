 Skip to main content
bhorath

Haroon Bhorat

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Africa Growth Initiative

Haroon Bhorat is Professor of Economics and Director of the Development Policy Research Unit at the University of Cape Town. His research interests cover labour economics, poverty and income distribution. He has co-authored and co-edited a number of books on labour market and poverty issues in Africa. Haroon has published more than 200 academic journal articles, book chapters and working papers. His commitments at UCT include lecturing Advanced Labour Economics (Hons), and supervision to Honours, Masters and Phd students.

Haroon has his PhD in Economics through Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a Cornell University research fellow. He holds the highly prestigious National Research Chair under the theme of Economic Growth, Poverty and Inequality: Exploring the Interactions for South Africa. He was recently appointed by UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Phakeng as the university’s “SDG academic focal point” to help guide UCT’s strategic approach to engagement with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. In September 2019, Haroon was nominated to sit on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), established by President Ramaphosa to generate new ideas for economic growth, job creation and addressing poverty.

Haroon is a Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution affiliated to the Global Economy and Development Program, and the Africa Growth Initiative (AGI), a Research Fellow at IZA, the Institute for the Study of Labour in Bonn, and an Honorary Research Fellow at the Human Sciences Council (HSRC). He sits on the editorial advisory board of the World Bank Economic Review, is a Board Member of the National Research Foundation (NRF), UNU World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), and sat on the HSRC Board.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dpru.uct.ac.za/professor-haroon-bhorat-director-dpru-school-economics-uct

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Emerging Markets
Global Development
Global Poverty
Income Inequality & Social Mobility
Labor Policy & Unemployment
Sustainable Development Goals
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Labor economics
Poverty
Economics
Job Creation
BRICS
Labor Policy
Unemployment
Social Policy
Income Distribution
Inequality
Global Development
Developing Countries
Emerging Markets
Millennium Development Goals
Experience
Current Positions
Advisory Board Member: Presidential Economic Advisory Council, The Presidency Republic of South Africa
Director, Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Professor, School of Economics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Current recipient of a highly prestigious national Research Chair under the theme of Economic Growth, Poverty and Inequality: Exploring the Interactions for South Africa
Advisory Board Member: UNU World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER)
Research Fellow, IZA Institute of Labor Economics, Bonn
Program Committee Member: 2017 International Economic Association (IEA) World Congress, World Bank Group
World Bank’s Advisory Board Member: Commission on Global Poverty
Board member, Human Sciences Council (HSRC)
Board member, National Research Foundation (NRF)
Advisory Committee member: joint United Nations and World Bank Policy Study on the role of Development in the Prevention of Violent Conflict
Member of the United Nations, World Health Organisation’s High Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth
Advisor on the South African Parliament’s High Level Panel on Acceleration of Change and Transformation
Member of the Partnership for Economy Policy (PEP) Board of Directors
Past Positions
Economic Advisor to Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, formally serving on the Presidential Economic Advisory Panel
Economic Advisor to South African Ministers of Finance
Research Fellow, IZA , Institute for the Study of Labour, Bonn
Head of Research, Secretariat to the High-Level Panel of Eminent Persons to the Post-2015 MDG Agenda, UNDP, New York
Member: Expert Working Group 3, Labour Rights & Legal Empowerment, High Level Commission for Legal Empowerment of the Poor, United Nations
Member and Developing Country Chair: Technical Advisory Group for Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Labour Markets, Job Creation and Economic Growth, World Bank
Minister’s Appointee, Employment Conditions Commission, Department of Labour
Minister’s Appointee, Statistics Council, Statistics South Africa
Non-Executive Director, Sygnia Asset Management
Director on the Board of the Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (WESGRO)
Education
Ph.D. Economics (2003), Stellenbosch University, South Africa
Coursework Component of Master of Economics (1992), Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Masters of Economics (1996), Stellenbosch University, South Africa
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (1991), University of Cape Town, South Africa
Language Fluency
Afrikaans
English

Research

Related Books

In The Media

There’s a very, very rich history and bridge that exists between South Africa and the U.S. If you wanted the jewel in the crown, so to speak, that would be the Mandela-Clinton relationship.
Haroon Bhorat Politico
Blog Posts

