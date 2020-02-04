Eduardo Levy Yeyati is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings, dean of the School of Government at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella in Buenos Aires, and the founder and faculty director of its Center for Evidence-based Policy (CEPE-Di Tella). He is also lead researcher at Argentina´s National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET), and founding partner of Elypsis, an economic research firm in Argentina.

Prior to that, he was senior adviser to the Office of the Chief of Staff in Argentina (where he led the program Argentina 2030), director at the Bank of Investment and Trade Credit (BICE; 2016), head of Latin American Research and Emerging Markets Strategy at Barclays Capital (2007-2010), financial sector adviser for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank (2006-2007), and chief economist of the Central Bank of Argentina (2002). He was also honorary president of the National Council of Production (which he helped launch in 2016) and CIPPEC (an Argentine think tank; 2013-2016).

His research on banking, emerging markets finance, monetary and exchange rate policy, the international financial architecture, and growth in developing economies has been published in American Economic Review, Journal of International Economics, Journal of Development Economics, European Economic Review, Journal of the European Economic Association, Journal of Financial Intermediation, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and Journal of International Money, Credit and Banking, among others. Parallel to his active macro-finance agenda, his current research focuses on labor markets, vocational training and reskilling, and the future of work—the topic of his latest book (Después del Trabajo, Random House Argentina, 2018) and the subject of an ongoing collaboration with Brookings.

Eduardo teaches graduates courses on international finance, labor and policy design at Di Tella, and has taught international finance at Universitat Pompeu Fabra and public policy design at Harvard´s Kennedy School of Government. He holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s in engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.