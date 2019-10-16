Daniel K. Tarullo returned to full-time teaching at Harvard Law School in January 2018 following more than eight years as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, from January 2009 to April 2017. He retains his appointment as a Professor of Law at Georgetown.

As oversight governor for supervision and regulation, he led the Federal Reserve’s financial regulatory reforms, including implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act, and revamped the Federal Reserve’s approach to the supervision of systemically important financial institutions. He was the Federal Reserve’s representative to the international Financial Stability Board, including four years as chair of its Committee on Supervision and Regulation. From 2015 to 2017 he was also Chair of the interagency Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

Professor Tarullo had extensive government and academic experience prior to his nomination to the Federal Reserve. From 1993 to 1998, he served, successively, as Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business affairs, Deputy Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and Assistant to the President for International Economic Policy. He was a principal on both the National Economic Council and the National Security Council, as well as President Clinton’s personal representative (sherpa) to the G7 group of industrialized nations.

Between periods of government service, Professor Tarullo taught for fifteen years at Georgetown and Harvard. He was also a visiting professor at Princeton and the University of Basel.

Tarullo is a member of the Advisory Board of Autonomous Research and a member of the Advisory Committee for the Yale Program on Financial Stability. He also advises on the development of a Central Bank Transparency Code for the International Monetary Fund. Tarullo periodically works with consulting companies to advise financial firms on risk management and corporate governance matters.