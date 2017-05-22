Camille Busette is director of the Brookings Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative and a senior fellow in Governance Studies, with affiliated appointments in Economic Studies and Metropolitan Policy.

Camille has dedicated her career to expanding financial opportunities for low-income populations. She came to Brookings from the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), where she served as the organization’s lead financial sector specialist. Previously, she worked with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a U.S. Government financial services regulator, where she served as the agency’s inaugural head of the Office of Financial Education. Prior to her tenure at the CFPB, Camille held executive positions in the private and NGO sector. She previously served as a Senior Economics Policy Fellow at the Center for American Progress, a Washington D.C. based think tank, where she focused on financial opportunities for low income populations. Prior to that, Camille was the Vice President of EARN, a leading provider of micro savings services to low income families in the U.S. Camille has also advised the Bank of Jamaica on inclusive mobile banking regulation. Her private sector experience includes her roles as the Deputy Director of Government Relations for PayPal where she managed PayPal’s regulatory advocacy globally, the Head of the Consumer Data Privacy function at Intuit, and the Director of the Consumer and Market Research division at NextCard. Camille has previously lived in France and in Hungary.

Camille holds a B.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley and acquired both her M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from the University of Chicago. She is a former Ford Foundation Post-doctoral Research Fellow.