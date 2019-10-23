 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Benjamin F. Jones is the Gordon and Llura Gund Family Professor of Entrepreneurship, a Professor of Strategy, and the faculty director of the Kellogg Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative. An economist by training, Professor Jones studies global economic development, including the roles of education, climate, and national leadership in explaining the wealth and poverty of nations. His research also focuses on economic growth in advanced economies, with an emphasis innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific progress.  His research has appeared in journals such as Science, the Quarterly Journal of Economics and the American Economic Review, and has been profiled in media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and The New Yorker.

A former Rhodes Scholar, Professor Jones served in 2010-2011 as the senior economist for macroeconomics for the White House Council of Economic Advisers and earlier served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury.  Professor Jones is a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

 

Benjamin F. Jones is the Gordon and Llura Gund Family Professor of Entrepreneurship, a Professor of Strategy, and the faculty director of the Kellogg Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative. An economist by training, Professor Jones studies global economic development, including the roles of education, climate, and national leadership in explaining the wealth and poverty of nations. His research also focuses on economic growth in advanced economies, with an emphasis innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific progress.  His research has appeared in journals such as Science, the Quarterly Journal of Economics and the American Economic Review, and has been profiled in media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and The New Yorker.

A former Rhodes Scholar, Professor Jones served in 2010-2011 as the senior economist for macroeconomics for the White House Council of Economic Advisers and earlier served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury.  Professor Jones is a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

 

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Developing Economies
Economic Development
Emerging Markets
Russia
Technology & Innovation
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Positions
Gordon and Llura Gund Family Professor in Entrepreneurship Professor of Strategy, Kellogg School of Management, 2014-Present
Faculty Director, Kellogg Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative. 2013-Present
Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research, 2012-Present
Associate Editor, Journal of Development Economics, 2010-Present
Past Positions
Associate Dean, Innovation and Impact, Kellogg School of Management, 2017-2018
Senior Economist for Macroeconomics, White House Council of Economic Advisers, 2010-2011
Special Assistant to Lawrence H. Summers, U.S. Department of the Treasury, 1997-1998
Education
Ph.D. in Economics, MIT
M.Phil. in Economics, Oxford University
B.S.E. in Aerospace Engineering, Princeton University
Get daily updates from Brookings