Ananth Krishnan was a Visiting Fellow at Brookings India. Previously, he was China Bureau Chief and Associate Editor for the India Today Group, based out of Beijing until August 2018. Krishnan reported out of China for nine years, for India Today and earlier for The Hindu newspaper, starting in June 2009. His reporting has focused on China's relations with India, China's neighbourhood diplomacy, Chinese domestic politics, Tibet and Xinjiang.

Krishnan has closely tracked Sino-Indian relations for a decade, from the boundary question and the rapidly expanding trading relationship to the long history of cultural engagement between the neighbours. His reporting has taken him to all but three of China's 33 provinces and regions, from the China-India border in Tibet and Xinjiang, and the trading markets and factories of Guangdong, to the forgotten ruins of ancient Indian temples in Fujian. He has interviewed China's Premier, Foreign Minister and Defence Minister on Sino-Indian relations. He has reported widely on China's neighbourhood diplomacy with a focus on Beijing's engagement in South Asia, and has closely tracked China's Belt and Road Initiative since its unveiling in 2013.

He has appeared frequently on Indian television to comment on China's diplomacy. Krishnan's interests include Tibet and Xinjiang, and he has travelled extensively in both regions. He has authored a chapter on Xinjiang and the politics of assimilation in China in the reporting anthology "Chinese Characters"

(https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520270275/chinese-characters). He has also authored a chapter on China's changing media landscape and the media's role in foreign policy and specifically regarding relations with India (https://us.sagepub.com/en-us/nam/media-at-work-in-china-and-india/book247412).

Before moving to China, Krishnan was based at The Hindu newspaper's headquarters in Chennai, where he covered the aviation industry, and at the newspaper's bureau in Mumbai. He holds a master's degree in social science from the University of Chicago, focusing on the politics of the film industry in Tamil Nadu, and bachelor's degrees in history and economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.