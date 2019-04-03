 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Ahmadou Aly Mbaye

Ahmadou Aly Mbaye

Visiting Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative

Ahmadou Aly Mbaye is a professor of economics at the University Cheikh Anta DIOP (UCAD) in Senegal and a senior research associate at the Centre for Development Research (ZEF, University of Bonn, Germany). He currently holds the position of director of the Laboratoire d’Analyse des Politiques de Developpement (LAPD). He is also the director of the regional graduate program in climate change economics (including 10 countries). Previously, he had served as the dean of the School of Economics and Management at the Cheikh Anta DIOP University and chair of CIEREA-PTCI (the Francophone African network of research and higher education in economics) Board for 10 years. Mbaye has been a consultant for many regional and international organizations. He is managing several international programs within his universities and has numerous publications on development economics and Africa. Mbaye has been serving as a member in the AERC’s Programme Committee for more than four years now.

In the area of research, Mbaye has developed a new concept of the informal sector, which challenges the mainstream formal/informal dichotomous classification, and proposes an approach of informality based on a continuum of degrees of formality. He then led an international team that implemented the methodology in most Francophone African countries. The multi-donor financed project that resulted from this experience has led to several publications, including a volume and numerous peer reviewed papers.

Ahmadou Aly Mbaye is a professor of economics at the University Cheikh Anta DIOP (UCAD) in Senegal and a senior research associate at the Centre for Development Research (ZEF, University of Bonn, Germany). He currently holds the position of director of the Laboratoire d’Analyse des Politiques de Developpement (LAPD). He is also the director of the regional graduate program in climate change economics (including 10 countries). Previously, he had served as the dean of the School of Economics and Management at the Cheikh Anta DIOP University and chair of CIEREA-PTCI (the Francophone African network of research and higher education in economics) Board for 10 years. Mbaye has been a consultant for many regional and international organizations. He is managing several international programs within his universities and has numerous publications on development economics and Africa. Mbaye has been serving as a member in the AERC’s Programme Committee for more than four years now.

In the area of research, Mbaye has developed a new concept of the informal sector, which challenges the mainstream formal/informal dichotomous classification, and proposes an approach of informality based on a continuum of degrees of formality. He then led an international team that implemented the methodology in most Francophone African countries. The multi-donor financed project that resulted from this experience has led to several publications, including a volume and numerous peer reviewed papers.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Economic Development
Global Development
Sub-Saharan Africa
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Positions
Senior Research Associate, Center for Development Research (ZEF)
Advisory Board Member, Global Masters in Development Practice Association
Board Member, Institut des Hautes Études du Développement Durable (IHEDD)
Member of the Programme Committee, The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC)
Director of the Doctoral Programme, West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL)
Coordinator of Master's in Public Infrastructure Management, Makerere University (Uganda) and Pretoria University (South Africa)
Director, Laboratoire d’Analyse des Politiques de Développement, University Cheikh Anta Diop (Senegal)
Coordinator of the Master's of Development Practice, University Cheikh Anta Diop
Member of the Academic Board, Programme de Troisième Cycle Interuniversitaire en Economie
Professor of Economics, Faculty of Economics and Management, University Cheikh Anta Diop
Past Positions
President, Conférences des Institutions d’Enseignement Supérieur et de Recherche en Economie en Afrique (2009-2018)
Dean of the School of Economic and Management Sciences, University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar (2008-2014)
Member of the Editorial Committee, Case Studies in Business, Industry and Government Statistics (GSBIGS) Journal, University of Bentley (2008-2014)
Member of the Board of Directors, Programme de Troisième Cycle Interuniversitaire en Economie (2005-2007)
Education
Doctorate in Economics, CERDI, University of Auvergne, Clermont Ferrand1, France (1998)
DEA (Master’s) in Economics, UCAD (1994)
Certificate of Specialization in Costs Benefits Analysis. Egyptian International Center for Agriculture (1992)
Language Fluency
French
English

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Research

View All Research

In The Media

L’un des problèmes avec le franc CFA est qu’il est rigide. On a dévalué (le Franc CFA) qu’une seule fois alors que l’évolution de la conjoncture peut justifier qu’on dévalue même si c’est difficile.

Ahmadou Aly Mbaye Africa Check
View All Media
Get daily updates from Brookings